Kim Kardashian 'shocked' by reactions to her controversial new Skims thong

Kim Kardashian was "shocked" by the reaction to her "daring" new Skims thong because it was " just a fun, silly idea".

The Kardashians star launched a controversial new G-string which features fake pubic hair and the Faux Hair Micro String Thong sold out shortly after its release — and Kim now admits she was astounded by how much "attention" it received.

She told E! News: "It was just a fun, silly idea. But you know a lot of other people have done it, like [John] Galliano. It was so funny.

"I'm shocked it [the Skims thong] got so much attention. We've been laughing and talking about it all day long."

The brand launched the product last week with a post on Instagram, which announced: "Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush... With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be."

The thongs come in a variety of colours and textures and retail for US$32 (S$41.46) in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

Skims now has a waiting list for the next release of the products.

The launch caused a furore on social media and Kim previously responded in a video posted on her Instagram page in which she was heard saying: "How funny are these merkins, you guys? We have different colours, different hairs… This is insane. Skims, baby!"

Skims started with shapewear but has since branched into underwear and clothing, and Kim previously confessed she's hoping to eventually launch perfume and skincare as part of a SKIMS beauty line.

The reality TV star has already made several attempts to establish a beauty business by starting KKW Beauty in 2017 and Skkn by Kim in 2022, which was licensed through Coty, but she has reacquired her Skkn brand and will be relaunching it through Skims.

In a statement obtained by WWD, Kim said: "Expanding into beauty isn't just about growing Skims — it's about building on the strength of the brand and bringing our approach to a whole new category.

"Skims has always been about redefining essentials, and now we're doing the same with beauty, skin care and fragrance.

"With the global community we've built and my experience in beauty, this felt like the right next step. We're bringing the same level of innovation, inclusivity and quality that people expect from Skims into products that will truly make a difference.

"I'm so excited for our customers to experience beauty in a whole new way with Skims."

