Kim Kardashian to star in new season of American Horror Story

LOS ANGELES - Reality television star Kim Kardashian will turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network's anthology series American Horror Story, co-creator Ryan Murphy said on Monday.

Kardashian will co-star with Emma Roberts in the show's upcoming 12th season, which is based on a forthcoming book called Delicate Condition.

The novel, due for release in August, is described in online advertisements as a "thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

Author Andrea Bartz calls it a "feminist update to Rosemary's Baby."

Murphy said in a statement that American Horror Story writer Halley Feiffer had crafted "a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Kardashian became a pop culture phenomenon 14 years ago with her sisters on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended in 2021. The extended Kardashian family now appears on The Kardashians on Hulu.

FX network is owned by Walt Disney Co.

