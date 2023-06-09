Kim Kardashian 'super excited' to join American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian is "super excited" to join American Horror Story.

The 42-year-old reality star was cast in the long-running TV series earlier this year and is relishing the challenge.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kim feels very prepared and super excited to be part of American Horror Story."

Kim decided to embrace the challenge of acting after appearing on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2021.

The insider explained: "She decided to take this on because it's outside of her regular scope and she thinks [co-creator] Ryan Murphy is incredibly talented. Hosting SNL inspired Kim to take this role since it went so well."

"So far, filming has been great and fun. Kim knows she is capable of so much and is excited for her fans to see that."

Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she was taking acting lessons ahead of her appearance on the show.

She said that she had been busily preparing for her upcoming role.

Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kim told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kim has enjoyed success in various spheres over the years and revealed that she's keen to test her acting skills.

She said: "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

Prior to that, Kim claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained to Interview Magazine: "I'm like, 'Well, we have a TV show'. But just because we're not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn't mean that the fame didn't come from that."

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What's your talent?' And I'm like, 'Didn't know I needed one.' "

