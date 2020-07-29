Kim Kardashian West 'broken' and reportedly shielding her children from Kanye West's public meltdown

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly “shielding” her children from the current controversy surrounding her husband Kanye West.

The 43-year-old rapper made headlines this month after he broke down during a presidential campaign rally while claiming he had originally wanted his wife Kim to terminate her first pregnancy.

Later, Kanye - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kim - launched two Twitter tirades against his spouse, in which he claimed she was “trying to lock him up” and insisted he wanted to divorce her. He also likened Kim's mother Kris Jenner to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He later issued a public apology.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly "broken". A source shared to Closer magazine: "She is broken and absolutely devastated. She's in a bad place, barely sleeping, hardly eating and shutting off her closest friends. She's living in constant fear over what he's going to say or do next."

And now, it has been reported Kim, 39, is trying to keep their four children out of the loop, because she doesn’t want them to witness their father’s “public meltdown”.

An insider told People magazine: “She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don’t need to see such a public meltdown.”

Kim and Kanye’s children have been spending time with their aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, whom she has with Scott Disick - amid the drama.

Kim was reported to have flown to Cody in Wyoming from Los Angeles this week, after she was spotted with her husband in a car outside fast food restaurant Wendy’s.

A source said: "She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn't want to be ignored anymore.”

Kim’s visit came just days after Kanye issued a public apology to his wife.

He wrote on Twitter: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1287128322959237120

Kim had previously described Kanye as a "brilliant but complicated person", and spoke about his bi-polar disorder publicly for the first time.

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."