Kim Kardashian West denies claims there's an unreleased sex tape of her with ex-boyfriend

Kim Kardashian West has insisted that claims of her being in an unreleased sex tape with Ray J are "unequivocally false".

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her former boyfriend's 2002 intimate moments were previously sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for US$1 million (S$1.4 million) after they leaked online.

Ray's former manager Wack 100 recently claimed he is in possession of footage of the pair which is "more graphic and better than the first one".

However, Kim's lawyer has now hit out at Wack and accused him of looking for attention.

Speaking on the 40-year-old's behalf, lawyer Marty Singer told TMZ: "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

Wack had claimed he had "part two" of Kim and Ray's sex tape but insisted the only person he'd hand it over to would be Kim's estranged husband Kanye West - with whom she has four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - because it would be "disrespectful" to make the footage public.

Speaking on Bootleg Kev's podcast, Wack said: "All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It'd be a great personal, private NFT…

"I would never give it to anybody but Kanye 'cause it's the mother of his children. Because it's Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That's for him. We can't put that out there in the world like that. It'd be disrespectful."

The original film, titled Kim Kardashian Superstar, made almost $100 million in 10 years.