Kim Kardashian West giving away $500 each to 1,000 people

Kim Kardashian West announced on Monday (Dec 21) she is set to send an early Christmas gift to 1,000 people by gifting them each $500, which she hopes will help them "put food on the table" after the coronavirus pandemic left many without work and struggling to pay bills.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be sending money via CashApp, and will be picking people at random from those who share their CashApp username on social media alongside the '#KKWHoliday' hashtag.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she wrote: "It's the most wonderful time of the year. I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they're going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree for their kids.

"I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday."

The charitable deed comes after Kim and her family - including her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian - recently signed a multi-year content deal with Hulu following the decision to end their iconic reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) in 2021 after 14 years on E!.

Kris tweeted earlier this month: "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021."

Kim, 40, confirmed the end was in sight for KUWTK earlier this year.

She wrote on social media at the time: "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."