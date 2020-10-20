Kim Kardashian West makes more money from 1 Instagram post than from her reality show

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insists she rakes in such an impressive amount of cash to promote products to her 190 million followers on social media that it is better for her than starring in the E! reality show.

Speaking to David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, she said: "We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians and that's why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old star previously confessed she cried "all weekend" when it was announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is to end.

She said: "Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day. The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I'll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision. This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we're on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It's really simple.

"We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven't had a break for 14 years. We've gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there's no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There's so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break."

Kim has promised the final season of the show will reveal a whole new side to the clan because it will chronicle how they coped with the coronavirus pandemic and being in lockdown.

She said: "If anything, it'll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don't think anyone's really seen…

"Now the production can happen, in a very careful way, but the end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy. We want to fully live this out."