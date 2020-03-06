Kim Kardashian West offers to pay medical bills of protestor who lost "bloody chunk" of her forehead

Kim Kardashian West has offered to pay the medical bills of a protestor who lost a "bloody chunk" of their forehead when they were hit by a rubber bullet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken out after seeing an image on social media of a girl with a severe forehead wound, which she sustained during protests following the death of Minneapolis native George Floyd, who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Kim uploaded a post to her Instagram Story which read: "A rubber bullet fired by cops forever disfigures this teenage high school girl at a peaceful Minneapolis protest yesterday.

"A bloody chunk of her forehead fell off. She was shot at point blank."

And the 38-year-old reality star added her own text beside the post, writing: "This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help with her medical care if she needs it."

Meanwhile, Kim recently spoke out about the death of George Floyd on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the colour of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own.

"Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.

"I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."

Kim is married to Kanye West, with whom she has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months.

She added: "Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."