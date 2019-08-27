Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line

PHOTO: Twitter/Kim Kardashian
Bang

Kim Kardashian West has renamed her shapewear line after she was forced to change its original name of Kimono.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has announced the line will now be called SKIMS Solutionwear, following allegations of cultural appropriation after she called it after the traditional Japanese garment,

Sharing a picture of the garments, she wrote on her social media: "My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me - I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear (sic)"

Back in July, Kim insisted she was "working really hard" to change the labels inside of her Kimono shapewear line as the two million garments, all with the Kimono branding printed on the inside, had to be changed.

The reality star insisted she doesn't want to be "wasteful" and get new garments made, so is now trying options to cover up the old branding.

She said in a video shared to her Instagram Story and Twitter account: "Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments. So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name.

"I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I'm working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time."

The star had previously insisted she had "innocent intentions" when she picked the original name and has a lot of "respect" for Japan.

She said: "You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper. I'm the first person to say, 'OK, of course, I can't believe we didn't think of this.' I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in ... [Kanye] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect."

More about
Kim Kardashian celebrities fashion

