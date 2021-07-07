Kim Kardashian West shutting down KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West is shutting down KKW Beauty.

The 40-year-old star has told fans to bid farewell to her cosmetics range - which she founded in 2017 - as she's planning to relaunch the line as a "completely new brand" over the coming months.

She announced in a statement shared to her social media accounts: "To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years.

"On Aug 1 at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased she's got plans to "develop and expand" on her product range and will also improve her online shopping experience.

She added: "I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.

"In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

She concluded: "Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won't be gone for too long."

Despite speculation the change is because Kim is dropping the West from her name after splitting from husband Kanye West - the father of her four children - earlier this year, sources told TMZ that isn't the case and she currently has no plans to alter her moniker.

In June 2020, Coty paid $200 million (S$270 million) for a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty, valuing the business at $1 billion.