Kim Kardashian West tested positive for Lupus antibodies

Kim Kardashian West has tested positive for Lupus antibodies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke down in tears during Sunday (Sept 8) night's premiere of her family's E! reality TV show after her doctor told her that she has traces of the autoimmune disease - which occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs - and rheumatoid arthritis in her blood after she began complaining of painful wrists and tiredness.

Kim - who was expecting her fourth child Psalms via surrogate at the time - said: "Lately, my wrists have started to hurt again, but it's definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones. I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life."

Her doctor was then heard speaking to her over the phone and said: "Your antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. You'd have in addition to swollen joints, you'd have fevers, rashes, mouth sores and be really tired."