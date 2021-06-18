Kim Kardashian West will keep posting sexy selfies when she becomes a lawyer

Kim Kardashian West will keep posting her sexy selfies when she becomes a lawyer.

The 40-year-old reality star is currently studying as an aspiring lawyer, and has said that when she finally passes her exams and receives her practicing licence, she won't stop posting bikini selfies on social media.

When asked if she plans to pull back on her raunchy posts, she said: "I thought about this. And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'"

Kim even thought about her posts during her visit to the White House, but said she doesn't want to give up her sexy snaps because it is "so freeing" to be comfortable in her body.

She added: "I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here'. And then I thought, you know, you gotta be you."

And although she won't stop her posts for her future law career, Kim is concerned her pictures might "embarrass" her four children - North seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, whom she has with her estranged husband Kanye West - with the posts when they get older.

Speaking in a preview for the first part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, she said: "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school, and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posting selfies in bikinis. There will be limits."

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder recently revealed she has failed her baby bar exam - which she needs to pass before she can take the regular bar exam, which will then allow her to get her licence to practice law - for the second time.

But the star isn't letting her failure hold her back, as she's keen to keep trying until she passes.

She said: "I failed. F***. I failed. This is really annoying. I feel bummed. Like, totally bummed. But it is what it is, I just have to not stress about it, there's so many other f****** stressful things going on. I just have to do better in the future."