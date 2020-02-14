Kim Kardashian West's children's playroom has its own stage

PHOTO: Instagram/kimkardashian
Bang

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave her fans an insight into her kids' playroom and revealed just what kinds of toys her four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, - have to play with.

Taking to Instagram, she referenced previous comments about her house before sharing: "You guys always say my house is so minimal - well, you guys haven't seen my playroom."

Showing off the room, she first pointed out the concert-like stage where her kids "often have band", with a drum set placed on it as well as a number of microphones.

Nearby is a selection of Takashi Murakami Flower Cushions, which can cost anything between $600 (S$830) and $6,000 each. There is also a Kaws Companion Figure, which costs at least $5,000.

The room also features horses, a ball pit with a slide attached, a variety of dollhouses, and baby carriages for the kids to play with. There is also a projector for watching movies or cartoons on.

In a separate video, Kim showed off the area where they do their homework.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/kimkardashian

She said: "This is where they do their homework. All in here is organised educational stuff."

There is also a grocery set-up for her daughter Chicago, including a cash register, a conveyor belt and all the products you could need, as well as a laundry area too.

Showing it all off to her fans, she shared of the playroom: "This is Chi's world over here. You can actually ring people up in the grocery store."

