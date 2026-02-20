Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter North West officially signs deal with entertainment company Gamma

North West has officially inked a deal with Gamma, the independent entertainment company run by former Apple executive Larry Jackson — signalling the 12‑year‑old rising talent's most serious move into music yet.

Sources told Rolling Stone that North has already begun recording sessions under the new partnership.

Gamma has quickly built a star‑studded client list since launching in 2023, working with Mariah Carey, Usher, Sexyy Red and Snoop Dogg, while also partnering with North's father, Ye, for the release of his upcoming album Bully.

North's own output has been ramping up. Her latest track, Piercing on My Hand, arrived in early February, reportedly through Gamma, with production from Ye and Will Frenchman. She debuted the song live in Mexico City earlier this year during one of Ye's shows, performing to a crowd of nearly 40,000. The pair also revisited Only One and several ¥$ tracks during the set.

She's already had chart exposure too, appearing on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Talking/Once Again, which reached Number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. North later featured on FKA Twigs' Childlike Things, delivering verses in both English and Japanese.

The signing comes as Kim Kardashian reportedly helps her daughter prepare for a broader business rollout.

According to The Sun, Kim has filed multiple trademark applications for NOR11, covering clothing, accessories, jewellery and bags. The filings were submitted through KimYe's Kid Inc., with Kim listed as an officer. North has already been spotted wearing hats branded with the NOR11 logo.

North is the eldest of Kim and Ye's four children — Saint, Chicago and Psalm complete the family — and while Ye's involvement in her business plans isn't confirmed, his influence is clearly shaping her early creative path.

