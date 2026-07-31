Kim Kardashian's daughter North West cancels debut tour

North West has cancelled her first tour, just days before it was due to kick off.

The 13-year-old star — who is the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — had been due to head out on the road for a co-headline series with her Aishite collaborator Molly Santana on Aug 5, but she has now "sadly" revealed the concerts are no longer going ahead, though neither she nor Molly have offered an explanation as to why.

North wrote on her Instagram Story: "i was really excited to go on tour w molly santana sadly it isn't happening anymore but i have something special for u guys see ya soon (sic)"

Molly offered a "sincere apology" to fans who were looking forward to the tour — which was due to start in Dallas and end in Los Angeles on Aug 27 — and promised to "make this one up" to them.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "to everyone who bought tickets to the tour i sincerely apologise

"i know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there

"nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share amazing memories with you all and i hope to see you soon

"you are all so greatly appreciated and please know that i never take your time or support lightly

"i love yall so much and i promise i will make this one up to you (sic)"

In May, North dropped her debut EP, N0rth4evr.

It includes the standout single, Piercing on My Hand, which arrived in early February, with production from her father and Will Frenchman.

The 13-year-old star debuted the song live in Mexico City earlier this year during one of Kanye's shows, performing to a crowd of nearly 40,000.

North has already had chart exposure, appearing on Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's Talking/Once Again, which reached Number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The performer — whose trademark look is piercings, diamond grills and fake tattoos — later featured on FKA Twigs' Childlike Things, delivering verses in both English and Japanese.

North inked a deal with Gamma, the independent entertainment company run by former Apple executive Larry Jackson.

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