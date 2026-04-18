'We are sad but time will heal': Kim Lim mourns grandma who died aged 107

Kim Lim's grandmother has died at the age of 107.

The local socialite and billionaire heiress took to Instagram on Thursday (April 16) to share the news, posting several photos of herself and her brother, Kiat Lim, grieving by their grandmother's casket.

"Last post in memory of Ah Ma. I don't usually post sad things, but my grandma meant too much to us," Kim wrote.

The elderly woman died on April 12.

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Kim, 34, shared that her grandmother had cared for her and Kiat since they were young, and when she had her son Kyden, the elderly woman took him under her wing as well.

"She was just with us every time, waiting for us to come home and eat.

"She was always just there for us. We are sad but time will heal," she wrote.

Despite her grief, Kim pointed out that her grandmother had lived to the ripe old age of 107, so her life should be celebrated.

She also thanked those who sent their condolences.

"We read and acknowledge and know who you are. Thank you," wrote Kim.

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