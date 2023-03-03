Kim Petras would "die" for a collaboration with Madonna.

The singer made history as the first openly transgender artist to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy award for her Sam Smith collaboration Unholy at last month's ceremony, and The Queen of Pop introduced the pair's performance of the hit at the bash.

The 64-year-old singer also used her time on stage to celebrate the "rebels" who are happy to "take the heat" as they forge a new path and reassured them that their "fearlessness doesn't go unnoticed".

Kim, 30, is thankful to the Like a Virgin hitmaker for her support of the LGBTQ+ community.

She told Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Women in Music event at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater on Wednesday (March 1): "I mean, I'm such a huge fan.

"I don't know how good of a friend I can be to her because I'm just like, Confession: Ray of Light changed my life.' Every time I see her, I just talk about her music and how much it means to me, but it's just been the most incredible thing for me to get respected by Madonna,

Asked if a collaboration is on the cards, she replied: "I would die to.

"I would die to have Madonna on anything, or be on anything Madonna, so yeah, absolutely."

The pop star admitted she doesn't think she "could be here without" Madonna during her Grammys acceptance speech.

Standing next to Sam, Kim said: "Thank you so much, crazy. Sam I love you so much and this song has been an incredible journey for me.

Sam has been a big supporter of me for a long time and Sam graciously wanted me to accept the award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award.

"I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked the doors open for me so I could be here tonight. Sophie especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me, thank you so much for your inspiration. I adore you and you're inspirational for everybody.

"Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ rights. Thank you so much, I don't think I could be here without Madonna.

"My mother, my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn't be here without her and her support.

"Everyone who believed in me to this point, I love you so much, this is a huge moment for me.

"Sam, you're a true hero and an angel and I love you. Everyone who helped make this song, I love you so much."

