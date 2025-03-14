Kim Soo-hyun admits to dating late Kim Sae-ron, refutes allegations she was underaged

After denying their relationship several times, South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun has finally admitted he dated late actress Kim Sae-ron but denied she was underaged at the time.

His talent management agency Gold Medalist issued a statement today (March 14): "Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 to autumn of 2020."

They added: "It is not true that he dated her when she was a minor."

Sae-ron, who died of suicide aged 24 on Feb 16 this year, would be around 19 years of age in 2019. The day she died happened to be Soo-hyun's birthday.

Soo-hyun, 37, has been the centre of controversy and scrutiny following allegations surrounding his relationship with Sae-ron.

Intimate photos of the couple were first released by Sae-ron's family through YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute on March 11, claiming she was only 15 when they began dating.

Gold Medalist also said they had to release their statement earlier than planned - it was originally scheduled for next week - due to the emotional distress the Queen of Tears actor is experiencing.

They added: "In the early hours of today, Kim Soo-hyun showed signs of severe psychological distress. We have taken measures to ensure his stability.

"Since the Garo Sero report, Soo-hyun has suffered extreme confusion due to claims blaming him for the actress' sudden death. People with cameras have also been loitering around his residence, adding to the psychological pressure."

Additionally, they claimed a letter Soo-hyun had sent to Sae-ron, which was released to the public by the YouTube channel, was one of many friendly letters sent to close acquaintances during his military service.

The agency also rejected claims that Soo-hyun ignored Sae-ron's pleas for help following her drink-driving incident in May 2022 and addressed accusations that the agency had pressured her to repay her debts.

They claimed that they had covered part of her debts, which reportedly totaled around 1.14 billion won (S$1.05 million).

The agency added: "Just because he is a public figure does not mean he must accept endless false accusations and personal attacks."

