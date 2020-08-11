Kim Soo-hyun dramas and movies to binge-watch after It's Okay To Not Be Okay

We all know Kim Soo-hyun as the versatile actor who can pull off any role, including one for his latest drama, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

Need more doses of him? Here are some of his previous works that are worth binge-watching.

1. My Love From The Star

PHOTO: Netflix

A top star and an alien fall in love. That’s basically the whole show summed up in one line. Apart from the refreshing plot, Jun Ji-hyun and Soo-hyun’s undeniable chemistry and immaculate fashion also got us hooked.

Ji-hyun’s character is really one-of-a-kind – you can’t help but feel for her although she might come across as naive and strange.

2. Moon Embracing the Sun PHOTO: Netflix PHOTO: Netflix As with all sageuk (historical) dramas, you need patience for this one but the plot builds up nicely and there are more twists and turns in the show than an F1 racecourse. We must say Soo-hyun’s acting chops shone through during his crying scenes. But years after the show ended, we’re still on the fence about the Kim Soo-hyun and Han Ga-in pairing.