Kim Soo-hyun, Taeyang, CL: Celebs attend G-Dragon's album release party in full force

G-Dragon is back — and K-celebrities have come out in full force to celebrate his new music.

The BigBang member, 36, dropped his third studio album Ubermensch yesterday (Feb 25), marking eight years since his last release, the 2017 self-titled extended play (EP) Kwon Ji Yong.

The star-studded album launch party included G-Dragon's bandmate Taeyang, who can be seen dancing to their track Good Boy in an Instagram Story.

G-Dragon's former YG Entertainment labelmate Dara congratulated him in an Instagram post, sharing a photo she took with him and her 2NE1 bandmate CL at the party.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGhp-1vRS-R/?hl=en[/embed]

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) members Danielle and Haerin were also there, posing for photos with CL and actor Lee Si-eon.

G-Dragon also shared on Instagram photobooth pictures taken with singer-host Hwang Kwang-hee from ZE:A, actors Jung Hae-in and Kim Soo-hyun, comedian Jo Se-ho, actress-host Hong Jin-kyung and musician Code Kunst.

Other attendees included Exo's Baekhyun, comedian-host Yoo Se-yoon and the Kwon twins, dancers Deukie and Dony.

G-Dragon has also released music videos for two songs from his eight-track album Ubermensch: Drama and Too Bad (featuring Anderson .Paak).

The latter also features a cameo from Aespa's Karina.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9DhvbqYzns[/embed]

