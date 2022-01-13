Kim Woo-bin and director Cho Ui-seok reunite for Netflix's Black Knight series

Kim Woo-Bin is set to reunite with director Cho Ui-seok to star in his upcoming Korean Netflix series titled Black Knight.

The two previously worked together on Ui-seok's 2016 action film Master.

Joining the Heirs and School 2013 breakout star are E Som and Kang Yoo-seok.

PHOTO: Netflix

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Black Knight takes place in an air-polluted world in 2071 where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. Only one per cent of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula.

Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival. Amid such chaos, Black Knight tells the story of a legendary delivery driver 5-8 with exceptional battle skills and a refugee Sawol who dreams of following in his footsteps.

Woo-Bin is set to play the legendary delivery driver with exceptional battle skills named 5-8, while rising star Kang Yoo-seok will portray Sawol. E Som plays a military officer named Seolah.

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Black Knight.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.