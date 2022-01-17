Kimberly Chia shares sex of her baby with an adorable gender reveal

After announcing her marriage as well as pregnancy late last year, Singapore actress Kimberly Chia has shared the sex of her baby via a cute gender reveal party.

Andddd…. it’s a boy!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYoKeuhINg6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Many have asked me which gender I preferred and honestly, it didn’t really matter to me. I’ll be grateful as long as our baby is healthy!” shared the actress, who’s married to a 34-year-old businessman whom she met nine years ago.

The gender reveal party was decked in hues of pastel blue and pink, with a pretty dessert table filled with toys, baby clothes, and decorations — which the actress says was set up by her mum and family members.

A pop of a black balloon released a shower of blue confetti, revealing the baby’s gender. An ultrasound image of her bun in the oven was also showcased.

In December, she also showed off more of her beautiful wedding pictures.

Congrats again!