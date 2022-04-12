Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer teases Star Wars crossover

The eagle eyes of fans have done it again. This time, it looks like Star Wars fans have spotted a hint of an AT-ST‘s foot in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer, in what seems to be in a forest, which is possibly on the forest moon of Endor?

Check out the suspected “Endor with AT-ST’s foot” footage for yourself below:

This is purely speculation at this point, but judging from the side-by-side comparisons of the trailer and an actual foot of an AT-ST, it really does look identical, as you can see in this reddit thread.

We’ve gone ahead and made it a little clearer here too:

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This has definitely gotten us excited for the long-awaited sequel. We’re just hoping it won’t be a decade-long wait and perhaps we’ll finally have a Marvel world too, if Star Wars is finally happening. It would make perfect sense for Disney to introduce both properties into the game at this point.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.