Kirsten Dunst believes it's possible she could return as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man.

The 39-year-old actress doesn't see an end to the Marvel Multiverse and franchise. With Tom Holland joined by predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kirsten doesn't see why her Mary Jane couldn't appear in a future film.

She told Deadline: "There's still time. I mean, listen, no one's asked me about anything but I do think that… I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn't… I feel like that could happen."

Kirsten — who played Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire, 46, as Peter Parker in three movies — previously admitted she would jump at the opportunity to reprise the role for a fourth time, after playing her in Sam Rami's Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, and thinks it would be "fun" to return to the character.

She said: "I would do it. Why not? That would be fun.

"I would never say no to something like that."

But Kirsten joked things would be different for her character now as so much time has passed since 2007's Spider-Man 3.

She quipped: "I'd be an old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Kirsten recently revealed she studied "famous kisses" before her famous upside-down smooch with Spider-Man.

The movie star revealed director Sam required the scene to be "romantic and special" and sent her off with plenty of material to study before filming the iconic scene in 2002's Spider-Man.

She shared: "I did not feel like it was a famous kiss because Tobey was... Water was getting up his nose because of the rain, and then he couldn't breathe in the Spider-Man suit, and then... And it just felt very late at night. I didn't think about it that way. But the way it was presented to me, Sam gave me this book of famous kisses, so that made me realise how romantic and special Sam wanted this to be. Even though it wasn't necessarily feeling that way with Tobey hanging upside down."

The Power of the Dog star was "proud to be a part" of such an iconic moment in movie history.

In 2002, Tobey admitted he "couldn't breathe" and was "gasping for breath out of the corner of Kirsten's mouth" when they filmed the rain-soaked kiss.

The movie star — who dated his co-star for a year after meeting on-set — said at the time: "Poor girl. I was giving her mouth to mouth rather than kissing her."