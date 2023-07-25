Kit Chan reunites with Jacky Cheung at Singapore concert, says he inspires her to banish idea of retirement

In the 1997 musical Snow.Wolf.Lake, Kit Chan's character Yuk-fung falls in love with Jacky Cheung's Wu and admires him from afar.

In real life though, Kit calls Jacky "her inspiration".

Twenty six years later, Kit, 50, and Jacky, 62, reunited at one of the 11 Singapore stops of his Jacky Cheung 60+ Tour.

Kit took to Instagram yesterday (July 25) to share a heartwarming post.

"He is my inspiration to banish the idea of 'retirement'," remarked Kit, adding that she had "such a blast" at the concert held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She also mentioned that it was "wonderful to see him again" and "enjoyed running into old friends" she had not seen in a while.

Netizens and local personalities filled the comments of the Instagram post to express their love for the two artistes and for Snow.Wolf.Lake.

"Love y'all. Keep singing!" said 883Jia DJ Xie Jiafa.

"I remember you both were in the Snow.Wolf.Lake production! Good memories," commented local photographer Jason Lim.

Netizens, however, are still hoping for a collaboration between Kit and Jacky.

