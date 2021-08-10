Kit Harington finds it “incredibly demeaning” to be called ”sexy”.

The Modern Love actor – who has a six-month-old son with wife Rose Leslie – doesn’t think it’s fair that people credit his good looks for the reason why he lands his acting roles.

He said: “I have a problem with being referred to as incredibly sexy, or a hunk or anything, because it’s incredibly demeaning.

“It’s demeaning for both women and men. It’s demeaning for anyone to be categorised by their appearance, no matter how that might sound when some people might say it’s what gets me work. Well, I disagree with that.”

The 34-year-old actor insisted it’s his talent that gets him hired.

Asked what gets him work, he told the Sunday Times magazine: “My acting. I would hope it would be something that I bring to screen that’s not just f****** how I appear.”

Kit is best known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones and he’s now grown to accept he’ll always be associated with the fantasy drama series.

He said: “I’ve come to terms with the fact that you don’t shake off a character like that. He’s there, he’s with you. For as long as I have a career I’m going to be referenced as ‘played Jon Snow’ and Game of Thrones — even if I do something just as successful.

“It’s taken a while to become proud of that. That’s the process — not shaking the character off, [but] becoming proud of the work you did.”

However, he’s not quite ready to watch the show yet.

He said: “I’m at a point where I might be able to watch it… I’m a little way off that”.

ALSO READ: Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie reportedly welcome first child