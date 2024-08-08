Kit Harington thinks his children will feel "deeply uncomfortable" watching Game of Thrones.

The 37-year-old actor has a three-year-old son and a 12-month-old daughter with his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie, and Kit doubts that their kids will ever want to watch the hit HBO series.

Speaking to E! News, Kit shared: "I don't think they'll wanna watch Game of Thrones. I absolutely guarantee you they'll probably never wanna see that show."

In fact, Kit suggested that his kids won't ever want to watch him on screen in any film or TV show.

The actor — who has been married to Rose since 2018 — explained: "I think they'll be deeply uncomfortable. I don't think they're gonna wanna watch anything I'm in. I really don't.

"I think it's gonna be one of those sadnesses that I'll be like, 'Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago.' And they'll be like, 'Dad no.'"

Despite this, Kit will always be very proud of Game of Thrones and its success.

The London-born star — who played the part of Jon Snow on the show — shared: "I mean, it's incredible to me and really heartwarming that that whole franchise is continuing. I just think it's brilliant. I think long may it continue."

Kit previously admitted that he felt anxious about watching House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series.

The actor said in 2021: "I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel... There's going to be a rawness there."

