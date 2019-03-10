Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season

First it was Malaysian actress and co-star Yeo Yann Yann and now, it's director Anthony Chen.

In the course of filming Wet Season, local actor Koh Jia Ler has 'bedded' both of them.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao yesterday (Oct 2), Jia Ler revealed that he slept at Anthony's place for a month and they even shared the same bed.

The 18-year-old said that this was because firstly, he had to lose 8kg for the role and Anthony wanted to supervise his diet and secondly, Anthony didn't want him to oversleep and be late for filming.

Yeo Yann Yann, Anthony Chen (onscreen) and Koh Jia Ler at the media interview on Sept 10. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

"Thankfully the bed was big enough but Anthony said I hit him at times when I was turning in bed," he said.

Describing the experience as "painful", he admitted that Anthony was pretty strict with him. He recounted an instance where he was trying to unwind after a long day of filming and wanted to use his phone to chat with his friends but Anthony confiscated it and chased him to bed to ensure that he was rested.

As a wushu practitioner, Jia Ler did get to display his skills as part of his role but admitted that he had been duped into taking on the martial art.

He said: "My mother lied to me. She said I can protect my girlfriend with wushu. Who knew I'd end up using it in my acting?"

However, he does aspire to take on more roles in action flicks and cites Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan as his inspiration. Jia Ler also mentioned that after he completes his National Service — he enlists next year — he will work on developing his craft as an actor.

SIX NOMINATIONS AT THE GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS

Wet Season is the second film from Ilo Ilo's director, Anthony, and reunites Yann Yann and Jia Ler — both of whom played mother and son in Ilo Ilo.

This time, however, they'll be playing lovers.