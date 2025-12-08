Cho Jin-woong retires from acting, admits to juvenile offences but denies sexual assault allegations

South Korean actor Cho Jin-woong has announced his retirement following allegations of crimes he committed as a minor, including sexual assault.

In an official statement by his agency Saram Entertainment on Dec 6, the 49-year-old actor admitted to his past offences, including theft and assault, but denied being involved in sexual assault.

The statement read: "This is based on certain facts that have been verified, and as more than 30 years have passed, it is difficult to fully ascertain all the circumstances. The relevant legal procedures have also already concluded, which presents limitations.

"However, we clearly state that he was not involved in any actions related to sexual assault."

On Dec 5, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that Jin-woong allegedly committed multiple offences when he was in high school, including sexual assault and vehicle theft, and was later sent to a juvenile detention facility.

It added that Jin-woong was also allegedly fined in 2003 for assaulting a member of a theatre troupe during a drinking incident, and that he later had his driver's licence revoked for driving under influence.

In a statement distributed via his agency, Jin-woong said: "I sincerely apologise for disappointing everyone who has trusted and supported me due to my disgraceful past actions."

"I humbly accept all the criticism, and as of today, I will halt all activities and bring my acting career to an end," he added.

"I will do my utmost to reflect on myself and stand again as a better person."

His agency added that Jin-woong, whose real name is Cho Won-joon, did not take on his stage name to conceal his criminal past but rather as a "sincere resolve to make a pledge to himself and become a better person".

Jin-woong made his acting debut in the 2004 film Spirit of Jeet Kune Do: Once Upon a Time in High School.

He later gained recognition for his roles in the 2012 crime film Nameless Gangster: Rules of The Time and 2016 hit thriller series Signal.

He also reportedly completed filming the second season of Signal, which was set to air in 2026.

'He paid for his sins during his youth'

Following news of Jin-woong's retirement from acting, professor emeritus Han In-sup from the Seoul National University of Law made a Facebook post on Dec 7 criticising the media for its coverage of the former's juvenile offences.

"Cho Jin-woong made mistakes as an adolescent and received appropriate legal sanctions," wrote Han.

"Juvenile justice imposes punishment while also enhancing opportunities for education and reform so that young people do not continue down the path of crime. This is the defining feature of the juvenile justice system."

Describing Jin-woong's efforts as "something to be praised", Han added: "He can serve as an excellent guide and role model for young people still wandering in the dark".

He also criticised the media for exposing Jin-woong's criminal record, writing: "If someone, for any reason — whether personal, political or sensational — drags out a decades-old history to destroy a person's current achievements, society should direct its criticism not at the entertainer, but at the media."

In an Instagram post on Dec 7, which has since been removed, South Korean actor Jung Joon also shared his support for Jin-woong.

The 46-year-old wrote: "I vividly remember him in his rookie days. He would always arrive early on set, without a manager or even a car, but he always greeted everyone with humility, helped the staff and waited until everyone had left after filming."

"Though we've never met or contacted each other since, that image remains etched in my mind, so I've always watched and supported his work. I'm not saying his past mistakes were right. I believe he paid for his sins during his youth," added Jung Joon.

"We were never taught where to begin or end the application of the word 'forgiveness'. If his youth was wrong but he lived a life of reflection, growing into an actor who brought laughter and joy to many, I want us to consider how we should use the word 'forgiveness' now."

