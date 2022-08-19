Korean actor couple Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun suffer third miscarriage, 20 days before baby was due

Korean actor Jin Tae-hyun took to Instagram today (Aug 19) to announce the heartbreaking news that his actress wife Park Si-eun suffered a stillbirth, 20 days before their baby was due to be born.

The couple, who met as co-stars on the 2010 K-drama Pure Pumpkin Flower, had suffered two previous miscarriages in their seven years of marriage.

Tae-hyun wrote that "baby Tae-eun’s heart stopped for no reason" on Aug 16 and thanked everyone for the support they have given him, and that his baby 'must have been very happy to receive the support and love".

Tae-hyun, 41, and Si-eun, 42, appeared on the SBS reality show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 — You Are My Destiny to document their journey through pregnancy and parenthood earlier this year.

He added that he did not regret the times he shared about the pregnancy on his social media, and that he would "treasure it as a memory."

Jin Tae-hyun changed his profile photo to an ultrasound of his baby.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Jin Tae-hyun

"The tears won’t stop, but I have to stand up for my family," he wrote further. "Unlike other fathers in front of the operating room waiting for their children, this experience of waiting for your wife carried a different meaning."

The couple also have an adopted daughter Se-yeon, whom they met during their honeymoon volunteering at an orphanage. They adopted her in 2019 when she was at college-age.

"My love Si-eun, you are not unlucky, so let’s not blame ourselves,' Tae-hyun wrote. 'You did a good job, now you can take a break after carrying Tae-eun for nine months. I love you."

ALSO READ: 'Challenging but rewarding': Pain from multiple miscarriages never deterred father of 4 from having kids

drimac@asiaone.com