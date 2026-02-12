Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies aged 39

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo died yesterday (Feb 11) aged 39, Korean media outlets reported.

In accordance with his family's wishes, the cause of death was not disclosed.

On Feb 10, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic post containing pictures of Hong Kong singer Leslie Cheung and American singer Amy Winehouse, both of whom died at ages 46 and 27 in 2003 and 2011 respectively.

He wrote: "I miss you, I envy you, I regret it."

Several showbiz colleagues dedicated tributes to him, including actress Kim Yoon-seo. The 39-year-old wrote: "Eunwoo... I'm sorry. I'm sending you off like this without even saying a proper goodbye.

"My heart has been breaking all day. But when I think about all you've endured, I don't think I can cry freely. You've been through a lot, I'll be praying for you. Goodbye, my friend."

Pop artist Nancy Lang commented on Eun-woo's final post: "I just heard the news — I didn't even know these pictures were signs. My heart hurts so much and I feel so sad. Why did it have to be so hard? Rest in peace in heaven, Eun-woo. I pray for your soul."

Eun-woo's funeral is held at the New Korea Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, with the funeral procession scheduled to take place tomorrow at 12pm. He will reportedly be buried at Byeokje Sunhwa Cemetery.

After his 2006 debut in KBS' youth drama Rounding Off Season 3, he also took on roles in One Well-Raised Daughter (2013), Bride of the Sun (2011) and H.I.T (2007).

