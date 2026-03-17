Sweet Home's Jung Jin-young visits Singapore

South Korean idol-actor Jung Jin-young was in Singapore recently.

The 34-year-old, formerly in the K-pop boy group B1A4, shared photos from his time here in an Instagram post on March 14.

He visited tourist hotspots such as Orchard Road and the Marina Bay waterfront, making a stop at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade for a photo.

He also went to Tanjong Pagar, where he took a photo of the Mosaic of Peace and Harmony wall mural, and Gardens by the Bay.

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Jinyoung debuted as B1A4's leader in 2011 and stopped promoting with the group in 2018.

He has starred in hit dramas such as Love in the Moonlight (2016) and Sweet Home 2 and 3 (2023-2024). More recently in 2025, he led the South Korean adaptation of the 2011 Taiwanese film You Are the Apple of My Eye with Twice's Dahyun.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com