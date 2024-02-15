Korean actress Go Ara in Singapore? Her Instagram photos hint at these locations

Was South Korean actress Go Ara in Singapore? Although she did not disclose her location, various photos posted on her Instagram (IG) account recently suggested that she took a vacation here.

In three IG posts between Feb 11 and 14, the 34-year-old, whose best-known works include K-dramas Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2017) and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020), was seen in various locations in Singapore.

Sentosa

In four photos posted on Feb 11, which is also Ara's birthday, two show a dessert with the words "Happy Birthday". The dish is from Italian restaurant Fiamma at Capella Hotel located on Sentosa.

Ara was also captured in a photo on the beach at sunset, believed to be taken from Palawan Beach or Siloso Beach.

In the comments section, fans wished her a happy birthday.

Singapore Zoo

Ara is also believed to have visited the Singapore Zoo in her post on Feb 13, where she attempted to take a few optical illusion photos of her kissing the elephants.

The background is closely similar to the elephant exhibit area in our local zoo.

A netizen commented: "Omg, you're in Singapore!" while another netizen asked if she was in Thailand.

Marina Bay Sands

In another post yesterday (Feb 14), various hints suggested that she visited Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The first photo shows her walking along a corridor at the rooftop of a building, believed to be near Spago Bar and Lounge, with the Infinity Pool in the background.

In addition, she also had two photos which seemed to be taken at basement two of MBS, near luxury watch boutiques Piaget and Bovet.

Netizens wished her a happy Valentine's Day and hope that she enjoyed her holiday in Singapore.

