Korean actress Song Yoo-jung dies aged 26

According to reports from South Korea today, actress Song Yoo-jung, 26, died suddenly on Jan 23, and her funeral will be held later today (Jan 25).

While the circumstances over her death were not mentioned, some media outlets reported earlier that she had committed suicide. However, these were soon removed.

Yoo-jung started off as a cosmetics model, and made her showbiz debut in the drama Golden Rainbow. She also acted in dramas Make Your Wish and School 2017, and appeared in the music video Goodbye Road by iKON.

