Korean film Parasite makes history as first foreign language film to win this Screen Actors Guild award

PHOTO: Golden Village
Bang

Parasite was the surprise winner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday (Jan 19).

The South Korean comedy thriller made history as the first foreign language film to ever win the honour - which is seen as a reliable indicator for the Best Picture Oscar winner - as it beat off competition from Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, other full cast honours went to The Crown for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the comedy equivalent went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, much to the shock of its stars.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, actress Alex Borstein admitted as she accepted the award: "I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense… Fleabag is brilliant."

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also scored a win for Tony Shalhoub in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, but Rachel Brosnahan and Alex were among those who missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series honour, which went to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Joaquin Phoenix won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker, and used his acceptance speech to sing the praises of his fellow nominees in the category, before acknowledging another star who had played the Joker, his "favourite actor", the late Heath Ledger.

He said: "I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor Heath Ledger, so thank you and goodnight."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Judy star Renee Zellweger, who dedicated the honour to the late Judy Garland.

The supporting actor and actress accolades went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Marriage Story's Laura Dern respectively.

Fosse/Verdon had a double win, with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams taking home the male and female actor prizes in the Outstanding Performance in a Miniseries or Television Movie categories.

Both stars used their acceptance speeches to praise one another.

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio honoured Robert De Niro with a lifetime achievement award. Besides praising the acting community, the Irishman star also bemoaned the current "dire" political climate.

He added: "There's right and there's wrong, there's common sense and there's abuse of power. As a citizen, I have the right to voice my opinion… That's all I'm going to say about that tonight."

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG) AWARDS 2020 FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Renee Zellweger - Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie: Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon 

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Game of Thrones

Lifetime Achievement award: Robert De Niro

More about
movies Awards and prizes

