Korean film Parasite makes history as first foreign language film to win this Screen Actors Guild award

Parasite was the surprise winner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday (Jan 19).

The South Korean comedy thriller made history as the first foreign language film to ever win the honour - which is seen as a reliable indicator for the Best Picture Oscar winner - as it beat off competition from Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, other full cast honours went to The Crown for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while the comedy equivalent went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, much to the shock of its stars.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, actress Alex Borstein admitted as she accepted the award: "I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense… Fleabag is brilliant."

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also scored a win for Tony Shalhoub in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, but Rachel Brosnahan and Alex were among those who missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series honour, which went to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Joaquin Phoenix won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Joker, and used his acceptance speech to sing the praises of his fellow nominees in the category, before acknowledging another star who had played the Joker, his "favourite actor", the late Heath Ledger.

He said: "I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor Heath Ledger, so thank you and goodnight."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Judy star Renee Zellweger, who dedicated the honour to the late Judy Garland.

The supporting actor and actress accolades went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Marriage Story's Laura Dern respectively.