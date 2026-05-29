Catch Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth busking in Singapore on June 1

Even with two million followers on Instagram, Wave to Earth is not above performing on the streets.

The South Korean indie rock band - consisting of Daniel Kim, Dong Q and John Cha - will be at *Scape Plaza next Monday (June 1) for a busking pop-up from 5.30pm.

The official Wave to Earth Discord server account hinted about the event on May 26, when a staff member posted a series of cryptic teases: A photo of *Scape, geographic coordinates of the mall and a timestamp reading "6pm local".

The band, formed in 2019, was last here in February 2025, and will return on Nov 20 for their The Pieces tour at the Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

Most recently, they released their new single Heaven and Hell on May 15 and have an upcoming album slated for this summer.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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