This Korean music video got over 1 million views in 3 days and he's not even a real singer

Ballad singer Choi Seong-gon is charming music lovers and collecting hordes of fans. Unfortunately, he's only fictional.

A character from new South Korean comedy film Wild Sing, Seong-gon starred in a music video that garnered over a million views on YouTube within three days of its release on June 2.

Titled I Like You, the song tells a narrative of cliches you would find in the most basic of love songs, with gritty visuals that take you back to the good ol' 90s.

With cheesy lyrics like "I like you 'cause you're so beautiful" and "I'm crazy about you", Seong-gon is the spitting image of a vintage karaoke video with his autoharp, luscious rebonded hair and side-swept bangs covering his eye.

However, the main subjects of the song are actually a teenage couple sharing sweet, tender moments while Seong-gon shows up like a side character, or a pesky cockroach that seems to never die.

His music video's success comes ironic as in Wild Sing's universe, his song ranked second for 39 weeks behind K-pop trio Triangle's hit track Love Is.

In the movie, co-ed dance group Triangle dominate the music scene but disbands overnight after an unexpected incident. Twenty years later, they decide to seize a comeback opportunity. They are played by Gang Dong-won, Uhm Tae-goo and Park Ji-hyun, who also filmed a music video in character for their song Love Is.

'I love that the lyrics show absolutely no signs of effort'

Netizens in the real world have keenly taken to Seong-gon's song, with one user writing: "I've listened to this over dozens of times - I'm hooked. I love that the lyrics show absolutely no signs of effort."

Another joked: "Let's go to Choi Seong-gon's Blue Dragon Film Awards celebration stage!"

Other netizens pointed out the humorous instances in the music video, with one user quizzically asking: "The kids are on a date, but you keep hovering around them - why? And why are you crying?"

A user remarked: "Oh Jung-se's face is about to fly off, lol. I have no idea how much special effects they added [to this video]!"

Behind Seong-gon's face and vocals is Korean actor Jung-se, who is well-known for his highly emotional roles in K-drama series like It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

In an interview with Korean media, the 49-year-old spoke about his experience playing the ballad prince: "Honestly, I didn't expect this kind of reaction. It was a battle with myself on set.

"I'm not really a good singer, but I had to act like the best in front of the extras. I was off-key the whole time and I got some technical help in post-production. As soon as I finished filming the music video, I felt so ashamed. Everyone else was a team, but I was solo. I fought that lonely battle myself."

The outpouring love for I Like You has led to fans asking Jung-se for live performances of the song, to which he admitted he doesn't feel up to it.

"I thought about it, but I tried it at home and realised it wouldn't work... If it were a special stage at an awards show and I were lip-syncing, maybe. But with my own voice, I don't think I can do it."

Korean media reported today (June 5) that Jung-se will greet movie-goers in character at three Seoul theatres on June 13.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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