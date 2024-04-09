Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes reminisces about Singapore concert, 'vibrant' Bugis Street and other attractions

They came, they rocked, they conquered.

South Korean pop-rock band Xdinary Heroes held their inaugural Singapore concert on March 17 at the Esplanade Theatre as part of their Break the Brake World Tour and reminisced the good times they had in a recent interview with AsiaOne.

"It was my first time performing in a venue with three floors," said keyboardist and singer Jungsu, 22. "Seeing all those lights waving together from side to side was a sight I still cannot forget."

Drummer Gunil, 25, agreed: "The sight of the entire audience, from the first floor to the third floor, holding up their phone flashlights during the ballad segment was truly breathtaking."

He added that it was the world tour he had "always dreamed of", and the only worry he had was hoping "the members' bodies and throats were healthy".

"While there was certainly some nervousness and worry since it was our first tour, I felt even more excited thinking about meeting the Villains (their fans) from many different places," Jungsu added.

"If there was any concern, it was how we could make the performances even more memorable for our Villains in those places."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4rjwV2Rgsy/[/embed]

The band also told AsiaOne about their time in Singapore outside the concert and the places they had a chance to visit.

Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Gaon shared that he had known Singapore to be a "clean and beautiful country" since he was young and his first visit did not disappoint.

"And I had the most delicious chilli crab there, so I definitely want to come back for chilli crab!" the 22-year-old added.

"I visited a place called Gardens by the Bay, and the large botanical garden gave me so much of a healing experience," Jungsu said. "Feeling the beauty of nature there and watching the evening skyline was truly exhilarating!"

Bassist and vocalist Jooyeon, 21, had another tourist spot on his agenda: Universal Studios Singapore. He even credited the fun and positive energy he got from the amusement park to being "able to finish the performance in Singapore well".

"I visited Bugis Street while exploring the area, and it was fascinating to see how the locals live," said lead guitarist Jun Han, 21. "The street was so vibrant and lively, and I was struck by how beautiful it was."

Xdinary Heroes — also comprising O.de on synth and vocals — made their debut with the belligerent anti-birthday single Happy Death Day back in 2021, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

They released four extended plays (EPs) in 2022 and 2023, before embarking on their Break the Brake World Tour late last year. After various stops across Europe, the band made their way to Asia in 2024 before completing their tour in Bangkok on March 31.

The band will be holding a three-night concert in Seoul from April 19 to 21.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4rkVNhxzCs/[/embed]

