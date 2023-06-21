Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who faked cancer diagnosis, dies in apparent suicide aged 33

South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong has died at 33.

According to reports, he was found dead in his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul at 9.41am yesterday (June 20).

The police believe that it was a suicide due to the situation at his home and a note uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 19.

Sung-bong reportedly said in the note: "The reason I am writing this is to send a letter to my fans for the last time in my life. If you're able to see this, it means I am already dead.

"I am writing this message as a farewell to my fans… I want to let you all know that the love I received over the years is greater, and I've decided to bury it deep in my heart."

He also apologised for his 2021 controversy where he faked a cancer diagnosis to receive donations for treatment, adding that he had repaid all the donations that were given to him over the past two years.

"Now, I want to repay my sins with my life," he said.

Sung-bong, then 22, rose to fame after finishing second at Korea's Got Talent in 2011.

He was reportedly underprivileged prior to the show and dropped out of music school because he couldn't afford the tuition fees.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his performance of Ennio Morricone's Nella Fantasia during the competition impressed the judges and the YouTube clip went viral, amassing views of over 21 million. K-pop stars like BoA and Um Jung-hwa reportedly promoted it on social media.

Justin Bieber also praised him on his Facebook page, writing: "This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story."

