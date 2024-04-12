Korean singer Park Bo-ram, 30, found dead in bathroom while drinking with friends

Korean singer Park Bo-ram has died at the age of 30, South Korean media reported today (April 12).

A statement by her agency Xanadu Entertainment read: "Park Bo-ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11.

"Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. Her wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with her family."

Media shared a police report stating that Bo-ram was at a friend's house drinking with two of her friends at around 9.55pm when she went into the bathroom. Upon noticing her failure to return after a while, they checked on her and found her lying on the bathroom floor.

Her friends called emergency services and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her until medical help arrived. She was transferred to the Hanyang University Guri Hospital and pronounced dead at 11.17pm.

An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

Bo-ram rose to prominence on the music reality show SuperStar K2 in 2010, where she placed eighth. Her debut single Beautiful featuring Zico of Block B was released in 2014.

Bo-ram also contributed songs to the original soundtracks (OSTs) of various K-dramas including Reply 1988 (2015) and Prison Playbook (2017).

She dated singer-actor Seo In-guk between 2016 and 2018, and was reportedly preparing for a new album prior to her death.

Her latest single I Miss You was released on April 3.

[[nid:678630]]

drimac@asiaone.com