2PM's Nichkhun warns fan who stalked and assaulted him: 'Never come to any of my events ever again'

Nichkhun from the K-pop group 2PM was stalked and harassed by a woman recently.

The Thai-American idol-actor made an Instagram Story post on March 14, detailing what happened the day before.

The woman had allegedly walked "almost right beside" him for around 30 minutes while "aggressively yelling and cursing" at him in Chinese.

"I couldn't go back home because I didn't want to lead the person there. So I walked to a nearby police station and got a policeman to stop her from following me," he said.

"I ended up being escorted in a police car home because I was afraid she was going to be waiting and start following me again."

Nichkhun, who turns 38 in June, then addressed the woman directly: "I know who you are and I will be pressing charges… I know what you look like and I know where you go to school in South Korea.

"Don't ever come back here again and never come to any of my events ever again."

He added that she also physically assaulted him, before continuing: "I know most of my fans who really love me know that I love my privacy and leave me to be… For those who don't, I don't consider you one of my fans.

"I know I'm writing this because I'm furious but this had to be said. Don't ever come back or you will see what happens."

Nichkhun debuted as a 2PM member in 2008. He has acted in Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai dramas such as The Kindaichi Case Files: Prison Cram School Murder Mystery (2014), Shall We Fall in Love (2018), Arthdal Chronicals (2019) and Finding the Rainbow (2022).

In 2023, he starred in the Hollywood film The Modelizer.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com