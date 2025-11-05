KPop Demon Hunters band Huntr/x to take part in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

KPop Demon Hunters band Huntr/x are set to take part in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Returning to New York City's Herald Square on Thanksgiving (Nov 27), the annual festive extravaganza will see Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices of the fictional K-pop girl group from the hit Netflix animation, as well as Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, who will reprise their voice roles of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, respectively.

The other musical guests confirmed include Matteo Bocelli, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool and the Gang, Taylor Momsen, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor.

Huntr/x recently performed the smash hit Golden from the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Ejae has admitted she doesn't want to be pigeonholed as a K-pop artist.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQmM1JfEUwJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The 33-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter — whose real name is Kim Eun-jae — has achieved record-breaking success as the singing voice of Rumi in Huntr/x and the writer of several of the songs on its soundtrack, including smash-hit Golden, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 as well as charts in several other countries.

She recently stepped out on her own with her debut single In Another World and explained why she doesn't want to be limited to one genre.

She told Variety: "I feel like people have already been hearing my lyrics and message. It was just through a different messenger, right? Whether it be Psycho for Red Velvet or something else, the difference is that I'm the one now who's actually singing it.

"I think the timing of it all is just quite organic. It was more because of KPop Demon Hunters that people were finding out about my singing voice, and people were being so nice — they wanted to hear more.

"I was like, 'I'm down if you guys are willing.' As an artist, I don't want myself to be boxed into being a K-pop artist because I don't really view myself as a K-pop artist or a pop artist. I view myself as a songwriter of every genre."

Ejae has also promised that more solo music is on the way.

She said: "It's just about picking and choosing what is right for me, what I want to speak on and what I feel people can relate to. It doesn't always have to be a sad song. It could be anything."

[[nid:724558]]