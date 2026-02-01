KPop Demon Hunters creator debunks claims about sequel in 2029

KPop Demon Hunters creator Maggie Kang admits there hasn't been enough time to consider a sequel.

The Oscar-nominated animated Netflix film, which sees fictional K-pop group Huntr/x face-off boy band Saja Boys, who are demons, has become a cultural phenomenon.

Bloomberg previously claimed that Netflix and Sony inked a deal for a follow-up in 2029.

However, Kang insists they haven't begun discussing where to take the franchise next.

She told People magazine: "There's so many ways we can take it, but honestly, we haven't had any time to really think about anything.

"Our creative brains are sitting on a couch."

She said of its mind-blowing success: "It's been a whirlwind.

"It's been amazing to see so many people around the world celebrate the movie and have it just connect with so many people."

Kang was speaking as the film – which she co-directed with Chris Appelhans – picked up Best Animation at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

She said of the honour: "For it to be celebrated amongst the critics as well, amongst people who are pros at watching films, it's really, really incredible."

Appelhans added: "We tried to do some really different things in the film.

"And they were hard and it was a little scary to put it out in the world. But the general audience reaction was amazing. It's also really nice to hear from people who watch a lot of movies and understand the craft that they appreciate some of those hard things that we're doing."

In a previous interview, Kang has confirmed it's unlikely the last we've heard of KPop Demon Hunters.

She told BBC Entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson: "There's definitely more we can do with these characters in this world.

She continued: "Whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see."

There might be more on the way, but Kang has ruled out bringing the animated characters to life.

She said: "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world.

"So totally it wouldn't work for me."

