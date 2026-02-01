Award Banner
KPop Demon Hunters creator debunks claims about sequel in 2029

Maggie Kang, who co-directed KPop Demon Hunters with Chris Appelhans, admitted that they have not begun discussing where to take the franchise next.
PHOTO: Netflix, Instagram/Maggie Kang
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 01, 2026 4:18 AM
KPop Demon Hunters creator Maggie Kang admits there hasn't been enough time to consider a sequel.

The Oscar-nominated animated Netflix film, which sees fictional K-pop group Huntr/x face-off boy band Saja Boys, who are demons, has become a cultural phenomenon.

Bloomberg previously claimed that Netflix and Sony inked a deal for a follow-up in 2029.

However, Kang insists they haven't begun discussing where to take the franchise next.

She told People magazine: "There's so many ways we can take it, but honestly, we haven't had any time to really think about anything.

"Our creative brains are sitting on a couch."

She said of its mind-blowing success: "It's been a whirlwind.

"It's been amazing to see so many people around the world celebrate the movie and have it just connect with so many people."

Kang was speaking as the film which she co-directed with Chris Appelhans picked up Best Animation at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

She said of the honour: "For it to be celebrated amongst the critics as well, amongst people who are pros at watching films, it's really, really incredible."

Appelhans added: "We tried to do some really different things in the film.

 "And they were hard and it was a little scary to put it out in the world. But the general audience reaction was amazing. It's also really nice to hear from people who watch a lot of movies and understand the craft that they appreciate some of those hard things that we're doing."

In a previous interview, Kang has confirmed it's unlikely the last we've heard of KPop Demon Hunters.

She told BBC Entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson: "There's definitely more we can do with these characters in this world.

She continued: "Whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see."

There might be more on the way, but Kang has ruled out bringing the animated characters to life.

She said: "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world.

"So totally it wouldn't work for me."

