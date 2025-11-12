KPop Demon Hunters immersive pop-up to make Singapore stop in December

With all the talk about K-pop and soda pop this year, it's no surprise a pop-up for Netflix's global smash hit KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Singapore.

From Dec 22 to Jan 11, fans will be able to visit the immersive pop-up where they can expect to fight demons alongside Huntrix, catch a Saja Boys performance, sneak a peek into Rumi's cosy room and walk on hanok (traditional Korean house) rooftops.

Singapore is the second stop of KPop Demon Hunters' international pop-up tour, which will open first in Seoul on Dec 4. Other destinations include Bangkok, Tokyo and the final stop Taipei.

While the location and ticketing details for the Singapore stop have yet to be released, event organiser B.stage's Instagram page shows that official merchandise such as mini CD keychains of the K-pop groups' songs, as well as plushies of Jinu's familiars Derpy and Sussie, will be up for grabs at the Seoul stop.

It is unclear if Singapore's stop will have the same features, but the website for the Seoul stop also contains listings for Huntrix and Saja Boys memberships, which allows hardcore fans to score early access to the event space as well as exclusive merch.

Since its release in June, the animated film has amassed over 300 million views on Netflix, becoming the most-watched show on the streaming platform to date.

The hit song Golden, written by K-pop singer-songwriter Ejae (who also provides Rumi's singing voice), topped the Billboard's global charts for numerous weeks and also earned several Grammys nominations including Song of the Year.

For more updates on the pop-up, visit kpopdemonhunters.fan/home.

AsiaOne has contacted B.stage for more information.

