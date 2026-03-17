KPop Demon Hunters songwriting team continue Oscars acceptance speech backstage after being cut off on camera

The KPop Demon Hunters songwriting team has reacted after being "cut off" during their Oscars acceptance speech.

Singer Ejae — who is part of the team alongside Mark Sonnenblick, Kwak Joong-gyu, Lee Yu-han, Nam Hee-dong, Seo Jeong-hoon and Teddy Park — revealed what they had wanted to say after winning Best Original Song for Golden, before producers abruptly played them off just as Lee was taking the microphone.

Speaking to media backstage, Ejae said: "We feel very grateful and very honoured. We all worked so hard and this is such a collaborative effort, we just need to thank our directors.

"They created a beautiful film. Everyone was a part of it and we are just so happy that the hard work paid off.

"Also, I needed to thank Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna onstage, but I didn't get to because they just cut us off. They killed it with their singing and they're just incredible people and I love them so much."

Meanwhile, Lee made sure to finish off his comments and offer some more thanks.

He added: "I would like to thank all our families, my fellow Idol members and Teddy Park. This is an incredible honour."

Sonnenblick also wasn't given time to speak on stage but had his chance in the winners room.

He said: "[I'd like to thank] my family, some of whom are here tonight, my husband Isaac, who is here tonight.

"But also just to say everybody who worked on this movie, all the animators, it was a real collaboration across the board.

"It's a movie where part of the movie is about looking at someone that you have been taught to hate and to fear and starting to trust, maybe even love them. And that's part of what the movie is about.

"[The song lyrics are not] 'I'm going up, up, up.' It's 'We're going up, up, up.' And that's part of the reason that we're [here] right now. So, thanks to the fans too who have loved this movie and made it into what it is and the soundtrack."

Golden won the accolade ahead of Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless, I Lied to You from Sinners, Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi, and the title song from Train Dreams.

Speaking on stage, Ejae said in a tearful speech: "Thank you, oh my god. Thank you so much to the Academy. Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop but now everyone is singing our song, with its Korean lyrics, I'm so proud.

"I realise that this award is not about success, it's about resilience.

"I want to thank my mum, my dad, my brother, my fiance, my manager."

KPop Demon Hunters also claimed the Best Animated Film prize, with co-writer and co-director Maggie Kang giving an emotional speech as she accepted the honour.

She said: "Thank you to the Academy and to all fans who got us here, and for those of you who look like me.

"For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here.

"That means the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere."

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