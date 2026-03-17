Agency asserts Heeseung won't return to Enhypen amid protests for him to rejoin K-pop group

Former Enhypen member Heeseung will not be returning to the team, despite global protests.

The K-pop group's agency Belift Lab asserted the decision in a statement to South Korean media on March 15.

"Heeseung will not be returning to Enhypen," the Hybe subsidiary told The Korea Herald. "He has a clear artistic direction he wants to pursue, and we decided to respect that."

The sudden departure of the 24-year-old was announced on March 10 amid promotions for their new EP The Sin: Vanish.

The remaining members - Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki - have continued with their schedules, attending in-person events and online fancalls.

Since the initial announcement, their fans, named Engene, have been demanding for Heeseung to rejoin the group through online and physical protests.

International fans, including those from Singapore, have sent protest trucks to Hybe's building in Seoul and booked an advertisement on a digital billboard in New York's Time Square.

They argue that all members should have the opportunity to develop their individual artistry alongside their group activities. Some also believe he did not leave on his own accord.

According to The Korea Herald, Belift Lab, however, said the company concluded that pursuing a full solo career outside the group would be the best arrangement for all parties involved.

They explained that Enhypen's schedule is extremely demanding throughout the year, making it difficult for members to develop independent musical projects while maintaining full group activities.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com