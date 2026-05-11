'Swee lah': Ive slay with bold solo stages and fan service at Singapore concert

K-pop girl group Ive returned to Singapore for their second world tour, Show What I Am, at the Indoor Stadium on Saturday (May 9), treating fans to an electrifying setlist packed with high-energy performances.

The sextet — comprising Yujin, Wonyoung, Rei, Gaeul, Liz and Leeseo — was last here in 2023 for their Show What I Have world tour.

Since their 2021 debut, they have grown into one of K-pop's leading fourth-generation groups, a transformation they highlighted in this tour through a bolder, darker and more mature concept that sharply contrasted with their earlier princess-like image.

They kicked off the show with songs including XOXZ (2025), Baddie (2023), Blackhole (2026) and My Satisfaction (2022).

Ive praised Singapore Dives (fandom name) for their enthusiastic reactions, with Leeseo, 19, and Yujin, 22, repeatedly saying "swee lah!" throughout the show.

During the talking segment, the members also delighted fans by dropping Singlish phrases — 22-year-old Rei with "jiayou", 23-year-old Gaeul with "shiok", and 21-year-old Wonyoung with a playful "aiyoh, aiyoh" paired with affectionate head pats.

First time each member has solo stages

The show's defining moments came during the members' solo stages, which was the first time all six members had individual spotlight performances in an Ive concert.

If I had to choose, Yujin and Gaeul were my favourites of the night.

Dressed in a blue top and jeans, Yujin showed her prowess as Ive's main vocalist and, as the song title suggests, effortlessly commanded the stage like a Force with a seamless blend of powerful choreography and impressive live vocals.

Gaeul shone during her solo Odd, taking a more artistic and visually driven approach. She later shared that she had also taken part in composing the song's lyrics.

Meanwhile, Rei was the epitome of cuteness during her solo In Your Heart, delighting fans with an overload of hearts and aegyo for the ultimate fan service moment.

After a quick talking segment, they kept the momentum going as they launched into a title track medley, blending fan-favourites and nostalgic hits like Attitude, Love Dive, Rebel Heart and I Am.

They closed the show strong with Bang Bang, the title track of their latest album Revive+, turning the finale into a full-on karaoke moment as fans chanted along to every line.

Although the members are still young, Ive performed with the confidence and stage presence of seasoned artistes, while unveiling new sides of themselves this time round.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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