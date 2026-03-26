I-dle's Yuqi resting after head injury at Bangkok concert: 'I later realised the seriousness'

Yuqi from the K-pop girl group I-dle will not join the filming of the Chinese variety show Keep Running's 14th season due to a head injury.

The 26-year-old Chinese idol had bumped her head on a beam before climbing on the stage lift during the quintet's concert in Bangkok on March 21.

Seems like Yuqi knocked her head quite hard against the stage lift during i-dle’s Bangkok concert at the Impact Arena today. I think she even wiped some tears off her eyes afterwards. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. pic.twitter.com/hZq93lcdYj — RainySeason (@CookieNevie) March 21, 2026

In I-dle's social media posts after the concert with fellow members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon and Shuhua, Yuqi had an ice pack on her head.

During a brand event March 24, Yuqi was reportedly seen rubbing her temples and leaning on her staff members, and her management agency Cube Entertainment released a statement on the same day to announce that she will be resting as per doctor's orders.

NOOOO, yuqi looks like she's in pain but still working 😭😭😭 Is it her migraine again or from yesterday's impact? She really needs to rest......@cubeunited, please do better!!!! pic.twitter.com/n8n18iWFAd — ⎡R⎦⁹²³ (@dyomines) March 23, 2026

They wrote: "Yuqi recently visited the hospital due to symptoms of headache and dizziness. Following the medical staff's advice, she will be focusing on getting sufficient rest and stability for the time being to ensure a full recovery."

She also released her own statement on Weibo that day, apologising to fans for "worrying" them: "I've received a lot of concerned messages and well-wishes from everyone regarding the head injury I sustained a couple of days ago… To be honest, after the event that day, I only had some swelling and pain, but from the moment I woke up the next morning, I started feeling some pain and dizziness.

"I took some painkillers I had with me, and the symptoms eased considerably. However, after finishing my work activities yesterday, the dizziness returned and my head started throbbing terribly. This was accompanied by a migraine, and I later realised the seriousness of the situation."

She told fans not to worry as her parents are looking after her.

"For now, the doctor has advised me to continue resting and monitoring my condition... I'll follow the doctor's advice diligently, take my medication as prescribed, undergo any necessary tests, and get myself back to good health as soon as possible," she added.

"I'm sending this message just to let you all know not to worry too much. It's my fault for not looking after myself properly. I also hope you'll all take care not to get hurt."

On March 25, Keep Running confirmed that Yuqi - who has been an on-off cast member of the show since its seventh season in 2019 - will not join season 14's recording for the time being.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com