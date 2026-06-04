I-dle's Minnie to be in Singapore on June 11 for brand event

Here's your chance to see I-dle's Minnie up close in Singapore.

The K-pop star will be at Plaza Singapura Atrium on June 11 from 5pm, marking the launch of Owndays' new Own "Your" Days immersive pop-up.

Minnie, 28, is the muse of the Japanese eyewear brand's new PhotoShade Lens Collection, which will be presented for the first time at the pop-up. She was unveiled as their new ambassador in an Instagram post on June 1.

The Thai singer's special appearance comes ahead of I-dle's concert on June 13 where the girl group - also made up of Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua - will bring their Syncopation world tour to the Indoor Stadium. They were previously here last September for the Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival.

Owndays' Own "Your" Days pop-up will be open from June 8 to 14 at Plaza Singapura's Main Atrium from 10am to 10pm daily.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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