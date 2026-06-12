NCT's Doyoung spotlights Singapore in project teaser, films at Geylang East HDB block, Bedok Reservoir Park

NCT's Doyoung spotlighted some of Singapore's lesser-known spots in his newly released project teaser.

Named Sound of Memories, the project follows the 30-year-old Korean idol as he records and collects the various sounds and moments from his daily life, gradually creating his own soundtracks.

In the clip uploaded on NCT's social media accounts yesterday (June 11), Doyoung is seen walking around Singapore like a local, visiting places such as Bedok Reservoir Park and even a Block 127 in Geylang East, a reference to the group's sub-unit NCT 127 in which he is part of.

The teaser also shows him at a flower shop, fruit stall, aquarium shop, restaurant and cafe, which a fan on X identified as Whampoa Wet Market, Hey Kee HK Seafood Restaurant and Hideout Coffee Bar.

Doyoung, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, hopped on a bus and also posed at a bus stop opposite the Marina South Pier station.

A bus with the numbers 0201— which does not exist in Singapore — was shown in the last frame to represent his birthday, Feb 1.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DZczTpfE2Lz[/embed]

Online preorders for the physical goods — which includes a photobook, NFC cassette tape and six audio tracks — will start on June 16 and the official release date is slated for Aug 19.

[embed]https://youtu.be/T5PCxrdLYuo?si=oJItpbePKldWBJB4[/embed]

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com